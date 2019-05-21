Win $5K And A Year’s Supply Of Entenmann’s Donuts

So, I'm grabbing my morning donut when I realize that the Entenmann's box is a little more colorful than normal with markings talking about a 'fan flavor challenge' and something about $5000 dollars ... Turns out that yesterday kicked off a contest where you get to design your own flavor of donut and if they pick you, the $5k is yours as well as a year of free donuts and the best part: they may even produce your flavor and distribute it if they like it enough!

Photo: KJ

You get to choose the batter type, flavor, glaze and two different toppings. The contest runs through June 14th and you can start creating your donut at THIS LINK HERE .