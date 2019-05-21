Win $5K And A Year’s Supply Of Entenmann’s Donuts
So, I'm grabbing my morning donut when I realize that the Entenmann's box is a little more colorful than normal with markings talking about a 'fan flavor challenge' and something about $5000 dollars... Turns out that yesterday kicked off a contest where you get to design your own flavor of donut and if they pick you, the $5k is yours as well as a year of free donuts and the best part: they may even produce your flavor and distribute it if they like it enough!
You get to choose the batter type, flavor, glaze and two different toppings. The contest runs through June 14th and you can start creating your donut at THIS LINK HERE.