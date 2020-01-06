When you reach a certain level of success, naysayers will start coming for your head. These 10 musicians prove you can rise above the criticism with dignity and class, taking the high road instead of hitting back with their own low blows.

One of the most iconic defenses of heavy metal came from Twisted Sister’s Dee Snider. In the ‘80s, the PMRC (Parents Music Resource Center) were attempting to giving ratings to music — just like movies — and dissuade the public from listening to songs they deemed obscene. Defending tracks like “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “Under the Blade,” Snider visited the PMRC in person, successfully making his case on national TV and outclassing Al Gore.

In the early ‘70s, Alice Cooper was the most dangerous musician on earth. Calls to ban the shock rocker from the United Kingdom were made by politicians Leo Abse and Mary Whitehouse, but the publicity only made Cooper a bigger superstar across the pond. To thank the two for their “moral conscience,” the rock legend sent flowers and cigars to the duo. Checkmate.

Have any modern rock acts suffered more hate than Nickelback and Creed? Lack of critical acclaim didn’t stop either band from becoming incredibly successful and when asked about their haters, both groups often responded with grace. “Back in the day, it was a little more painful. Now, I think if that stops, we’re in trouble,” Nickelback’s Chad Kroeger once claimed.

Check out these 10 Times Musicians Outclassed Their Haters in the Loud List above.