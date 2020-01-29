Milo Would Like to Go Home With You Now, Please

This dog REALLY does not want to be in a kennel any longer. He whines and barks when he's in there, and absolutely comes alive when he's out.

Milo is a two-year-old Pit mix. The staff at HSR took this "statement" from him as he made his own pitch to find a new home:

Hi, I'm Milo! I am pretty new to the shelter and it has taken me a bit to get used to life here. It is hard being a shelter dog, and the busyness of this place makes life extra tough and stressful for me. I just want to be able to relax and feel safe. I am such a sweet, loving and playful guy when I'm in a situation where I feel at ease. I know there is a person or family out there that can give me that. I'd love a soft bed to sleep on and get endless butt scratches(I love them so much) I have excellent car manners and enjoy going for walks. I do need a home with no other animals. I have lived in a home with children 2 years old & up, even children with special needs and enjoyed being around them. I'm wishing for a new owner who knows my past may have been tough and a home where I'd be given the time to decompress and receive all the love that I deserve to flourish as the new family addition. If you would like to meet me, ask to meet me in the yard where I feel happiest!

Here's the video capturing Milo's visit to the Lite 98.7 studio:

Contact the Humane Society of Rome through their website or at (315) 336-7070 if you're interested in adopting Milo or any of the great animals they have.

Each week during the 9:00 AM hour of Lite 98.7, we'll give you a look at a dog through our social media feeds, including Instagram and Facebook Live.

Wet Nose Wednesday is presented by Beth & Dave in the Morning and your at-work station, Lite 98.7, and brought to you by Seneca Wine & Liquor and Valley Wine & Liquor.