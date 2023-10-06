Wrestling Icon Mick Foley Making Special Appearance in Utica for Meet and Greet

WWE Hall of Famer and "Hardcore Legend" Mick Foley is scheduled to make a stop in Utica for a special autograph signing event on Saturday, November 11th.

Foley is the latest celebrity to be brought in by Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles on 2150 Oriskany Street West. Foley's appearance will certainly be a highlight for wrestling fans in the region.

Fans can get their toys and collectibles signed or get a photo during the three-hour meet and greet, from 11am to 2pm, with ticket purchase. Different ticket packages and price tiers are available:

Any Item: $60

Belts/Masks: $70

Photo Op: $60

Any Item and Photo Op: $99

VIP Package (3 Autographs, Photo Op and Front of Line Access: $99

Tickets are on sale now through Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles' website.

A KID FROM LONG ISLAND

Foley is a famous resident of Long Island, New York, growing up a huge wrestling fan in his own right and frequently attending WWF events at Madison Square Garden. The tales of Foley sleeping in his car as a young man while learning the craft of wrestling have been well-documented.

In addition to his WWE career, the former Mankind is an accomplished author, having written over a dozen books, both fiction and nonfiction.

Don't miss out on the chance to meet Mick Foley on November 11th!

