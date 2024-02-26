Meet Former New York Met Legend in Utica This Weekend

♫ Meet the Mets! Meet the Mets! Step right up and greet the Mets! ♫

Calling all New York Mets fans! This weekend if your chance to meet one of the all time greats in franchise history this weekend in Utica!

"PLAYING THIRD BASE... #20..."

Howard Johnson, the Mets' third basemen from 1985 to 1993, will be appearing at Hall of Frames Sports Collectibles store on Friday, March 1st from 6-7:30pm. Fans can meet the man affectionately referred to as "HoJo" and get their items autographed for a fee:

Autograph Ticket (1 Item): $25.00

Inscription: $10.00

Fans can buy their autograph tickets online here but they must be picked up in-store during the event.

NEW YORK METS HALL OF FAMER

Known as one of the most dynamic players of his era, Howard Johnson is a beloved figure in Mets history. Primarily stationed at the hot corner, he also played shortstop along with the occasional stint in the outfield. HoJo's offensive prowess was multifaceted, flashing a combination of both speed and power. In 1987 he became the first Met to hit 30 home runs and steal 30 bases in a single season-- a feat he repeated twice more, in 1989 and 1991.

Johnson was a key contributor to the Mets' World Series championship in 1986 and earned two Silver Slugger Awards during his career.

....and in case you're wondering, he has no connection to the Howard Johnson hotel/restaurant chain. The name similarity is purely coincidental.

HALL OF FRAMES SPORTS COLLECTIBLES

Hall of Frames is located at 2150 Oriskany Street West in Utica. Learn more at hofsportscollectibles.com.

