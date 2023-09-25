WWE Cuts Ties with Wrestler Originally From Upstate New York

World Wrestling Entertainment has seen a flurry of activity since the recent merger with UFC was made official, under its new name, TKO Group. Some of that activity included layoffs of several talent and front office staff.

One of the biggest names to be released was Matt Riddle, who performed for the company for years as simply "Riddle." Riddle spent his formative teenage years in Upstate New York, becoming a state wrestling champion for Saratoga Springs High School. During his time there, he achieved noteworthy victories by defeating the future UFC champion Jon Jones in high school wrestling not once, but twice.

Riddle via Facebook Riddle via Facebook loading...

Regarding his release, Riddle said in an official statement:

Just wanted to inform everyone that I’m no longer with WWE. Thank you for the memories and opportunities also thank you to all the fans for the support and love you give me every time I go out to the ring. See you all soon.

After competing several years in MMA, Riddle signed a wrestling contract with WWE in 2018 and performed on its NXT brand until being called up to the main roster in 2020.

Riddle enjoyed some success in the WWE, winning the United States Championship and Raw Tag Team Championship, but his tenure was also lowlighted by several backstage behavioral issues.

via GIPHY

In early September Riddle was involved in a bizarre incident at JFK airport in New York City. In a since-deleted social media post, Riddle alleged that a law enforcement officer had sexually assaulted him. Subsequently, reports emerged stating that the performer displayed signs of being "highly inebriated" and exhibited "disruptive behavior" during a flight transfer.

13 Celebs You Might Spot Anytime in Saratoga this Summer

Ranking the 10 Best Pro Wrestlers Born in New York Bet you didn't know some of these guys were born in New York.

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988.