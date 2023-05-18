Wrestling Legend Mick Foley ‘Has a Nice Day’ at Upstate NY Museum

WWE's "Hardcore Legend" recently took a break from being slammed on thumbtacks to visit one of Upstate New York's premiere museums.

MICK FOLEY

The former WWE Champion was reportedly in Upstate New York visiting a friend and spent a little time at Rochester's George Eastman Museum, according to their Facebook page.

George Eastman Museum via Facebook George Eastman Museum via Facebook loading...

"The man. The myth. The hardcore legend. Thanks for stopping by, Mick Foley! We hope you enjoy your stay in Rochester!" the post said.

Foley, in turn, posted a recap of his visit over on his Instagram page. Seems like "Mrs. Foley's Baby Boy" got to see some special film artifacts normally reserved for VIPs.

"This is only for special people," museum curator Todd Gustavson remarks.

Foley even posed with the museum's Philip Seymour Hoffman statue, which was unveiled as a permanent fixture earlier this year.

George Eastman Museum via Facebook George Eastman Museum via Facebook loading...

A KID FROM LONG ISLAND

Foley is a famous resident of Long Island, New York, growing up a huge wrestling fan and frequently attending WWF events at Madison Square Garden. The tales of Foley sleeping in his car as a young man while learning the craft of wrestling have been well-documented.

In addition to his WWE career, the former Mankind is an accomplished author, having written over a dozen books, both fiction and nonfiction.

Foley's 2005 baseball novel Scooter even brought him to Cooperstown to sign copies at the Baseball Hall of Fame. (I was there, and it was awesome.)

George Eastman Museum via Facebook George Eastman Museum via Facebook loading...

Check Out These Awesome Vintage Photos of WWE (WWF) at the Utica Aud in 1988 These photos are a real time capsule! Check out these photos from a WWE (WWF) wrestling event at the Utica Memorial Auditorium in February, 1988.

WWE Superstars with New England Ties They may not be from here, but these WWE superstars past and present have ties to New England in some way!