No dog deserves to be in a shelter its entire life. Pablo, who's only 3 years old, has been in a cage for almost 3 years.

Pablo is a 3-year-old mixed bread looking for his forever home. Pablo came to Herkimer County Humane Society from another shelter where he lived for over 2 years. He was a stray puppy but never got any attention and has literally grown up in the shelter.

Herkimer County Humane society

Pablo is on the smaller side, probably around 45 lbs. He is extremely friendly and loves people. He is good on a leash, although he enjoys chasing squirrels and chipmunks or anything he sees while out on walks. He gets excited because he never had the chance to leave the concrete kennel where he was before Herkimer County Humane Society. He is starved for attention and does whatever he can to get someone to notice him. Herkimer County Humane Society says:

What Pablo really needs in order to reach his potential, is someone who can expose him to the life he missed growing up locked in a kennel and teach him how a good dog needs to behave. He needs patience and socialization. For the time being, he needs a home without cats or young kids.

If Pablo sounds like the kind of guy you could help, meet him. He would really love to meet you!! The Herkimer County Humane Society is located at 514 State Route 5S Mohawk, New York. (315) 866-3255. He has been altered and is up to date on his shots.

Herkimer County Humane Society Hours:

Monday: 12-4:30pm

Tuesday: Closed

Wednesday: Closed

Thursday: 12-4:30pm

Friday: 12-4:30pm

Saturday: 12-3:30pm

Sunday: 12-3:30pm

Herkimer County Humane society

Adoption Policies At The Herkimer County Humane Society:

Puppies and Kittens under 4 months of age will not be adopted into homes with children under 5 years old.

Due to multiple past returns, dogs will not be adopted if you or anyone in your household expects a child.

Adopted cats must leave the HCHS in a carrier.

There is a mandatory waiting period of at least 24 hours (not including weekends or holidays) for reference checks.

Adoptions are not “first-come, first-serve.” It's based on the best fit for the animal.

You must provide proof of up-to-date rabies vaccination(s) on currently owned pets before final approval.

The Herkimer County Humane Society, founded in 1913, is a non-profit, 501c3 charitable organization dedicated to providing shelter and safe haven for stray dogs and cats until their forever homes are found. For more information, please contact the Herkimer County Humane Society at (315) 866-3255.

Adopt Don't Shop CNY!