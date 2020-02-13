McDonald’s Has New Technology to Address Those Broken Shake Machines

Just in time for Shamrock Shake season, McDonald's may have solved their shake machine 'problem.'

You're not really a McDonald's customer if you haven't hit the drive-thru craving a shake or a McFlurry only to hear those dreaded words: "Our shake machine is down." It's so common, it's a thing.

Well, McDonald's heard us. They're rolling out new technology to keep those shake machines up and running. Basically, the new technology senses when a part is about to break, and notifies employees. It can also let employees know if they're causing the problem, according to WTHR.com

Another big problem for those machines is an automated 4-hour cleaning cycle that gets initiated when the machine goes down. 4-hours is a lot of lost McFlurry's.