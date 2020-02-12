So what? You're broken up. That shouldn't stop you from showing your ex how you really feel with some thoughtful gifts.

Valentine's Day is coming up and why not surprise your ex with one (or several) of these gift ideas?

Five Super Thoughtful Gifts For Your Ex on Valentine's Day

Top Soil from Mohawk Valley Materials

Your ex treated you like dirt, now it's time to pay back the favor. Mohawk Valley Materials offers various grades of aggregates, landscape stone, mulch, topsoil and compost. Then have it delivered to your ex's house!

Garbage Bags for the Oneida Herkimer Solid Waste Authority

Your ex is trash, and now you can help them take out THEIR trash! Small bags are $1.25, large are $1.85. You can find where locally to purchase bags here.

A pet snake from PetSmart

Lets be honest here, maybe your whole relationship consisted of your ex sneaking around behind your back. If that's the case, get them a pet snake to show them how it's really done. I've heard stories of snakes sizing up their owners to eat them. Although a morbid thought, karma?

Cow Manure from a Local Farm

Local farmers have plenty of manure to go around. I suggest grabbing some, and putting it inside a box with a giant bow on it, then leave it on your ex's doorstep. Your ex treated you like crap or maybe acts like a pathetic cow, so this gift is one that sure will do some justice.

Jug of water from the Erie Canal

You really don't know what kind of fungus, algae and other organisms are living in that water. That is a great reason to bottle it up and send it over to you ex for Valentine's Day. Maybe they'll drink it and it will make their stomach hurt/cause vomiting, similar to the time you spend all day sick to your stomach after your got your heart broken.

After sending these gifts, make sure to treat yourself with a box of chocolate and a bottle of wine. At the end of the day, you are the most important.