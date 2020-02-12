State Law Makers Push For Mandatory Seat Belts In Back Seat

I remember growing up and my grandmother always saying if we in the back seat no seat belts are needed . That old school thought process is dangerous because being in the back seat itself doesn't keep you safer.

Unfortunately, I lost a few cousins to a car accident a few years ago and they didn't have their seat belts on. So I for one like the fact that state law makers are fighting to push for mandatory seat belts.

State law makers and AAA both say, "Your 8x more likely to be hurt or killed if your not buckled up"