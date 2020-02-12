Unique Puppy Needs Family With Time And Patience

This handsome puppy has one blue eye and one brown eye, he's a one of a kind and is up for adoption at the Stevens-Swan Humane Society.

Tyson is a 6-month-old shepherd mix looking for a forever home. He's been in a foster home with a staff member from Stevens-Swan for the past six weeks, and while he has learned a lot, he still has a long way to go.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

He came in as a stray, and it seemed as though he had not been socialized or worked with at all before coming to the shelter. He is super adorable and unique looking, but he is a challenge, and we want people to really consider his needs before adopting him.

Tyson takes to some people immediately and others he growls at and takes a while to warm up to. He is doing great with his housebreaking, and he is crate trained. As long as he goes out often, he usually does not have accidents in the house.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens-Swan Humane Society

Tyson knows some basic commands, such as "sit" and "paw." He is very high energy and really needs to be able to run. He is dominant with other dogs and plays rough. A meet would be required to make sure it's a good fit. He has not yet been tested with cats, and we would not recommend him with young children.

Tyson is still young and has the potential to be a great dog. We want to find the perfect family with the time and patience to help him reach his full potential.

Hillary Snogles-Dunn for Stevens Swan Humane Society

Tyson is neutered, current on vaccines, and microchipped. His adoption fee is $120.

Stevens-Swan Humane Society is a no-kill non-profit animal shelter with a mission to provide food, shelter, medical care, and love to animals in need with the help of surrounding communities and caring donors. Services provided include rabies clinics and low-income spay/neuter clinics, and they also offer after-death services, including cremations and burials at My Pet Cemetery.