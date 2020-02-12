New York Man Allegedly Robs Taco Bell, Takes Money To Strip Club

Maybe he just wanted to make it rain? Police are saying that a 34 year-old suspect robbed a Capitol area Taco Bell and then was later caught at a nearby strip club.

WNYT reports that the Watervlie man went to the Taco Bell Tuesday night and asked for change. When the cashier wasn't able to come up with the money, the man allegedly became demanding. That's when officials say the man pulled the cash register off the counter and even threatened to kill the employee who was working there.

WNYT says that the man escaped the restaurant with $340. But it wasn't tacos and chalupas the suspect might have been craving. Umm, well, about that. According to police, the man then ran across the street to an adult club called Nite Moves in Latham. Either the man was hoping the darkly lit club would provide a good hideout, or maybe he was looking to spend some of that Taco Bell cash?

Now it is uncertain if the money ever got him any lap dances, for police quickly caught up him and arrested him in the club. No one was injured. CBS says that the man was charged with felony robbery and criminal mischief as well as misdemeanor petit larceny.