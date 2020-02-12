Apple Fined $27 Million Dollars For Slowing Down Old Phones

If you have an older model iPhone, you know that sometimes it works a little slower than the current ones.

According to the BBC, Apple admitted it was slowing down older models to help preserve the life of the phone, but according to a French watchdog group, customers were not informed of the slow down process.

The French watchdog said iPhone owners "were not informed that installing iOS updates (10.2.1 and 11.2) could slow down their devices". As part of the agreement, Apple must display a notice on its French-language website for a month. It says Apple "committed the crime of deceptive commercial practice by omission" and had agreed to pay the fine.

Apple was fined $27 million dollars by the watchdog group.

Even with the fine, Apple has continued the practice of slowing down the phones and many of the older models are affected by it.

Since Apple confirmed the practice in 2017, it has implemented it on several more iPhones including: