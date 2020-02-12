Important: Wine Prices Expected to Drop

This is quite possibly the best news ever.

If there was ever an item or product I want to be on sale, it's definitely alcohol. Well good news, because wine prices could soon drop. ABC 7 NY reports that there are too many grapes in supply for California grape farmers. At a recent winemaker conference, experts have reported that growers produced a large grape crop of high-quality grapes over the past two years.

With such a large crop comes more supply than demand. California wine exports have been dropping consistently since 2014. According to ABC 7 NY, there were 100,000 tons of grapes left hanging on vines last year, with no buyers.

ABC 7 NY reports that because of the excess, distributors will be forced to drop prices at every price point. Yay for us wine drinkers!