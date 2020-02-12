Which New York Star Has The Best Odds Of Being The Next NFL MVP?

The New York NFL teams each have a young quarterback they're hoping will be their future. The Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen, The Giants have Daniel Jones and the Jets are counting on Sam Darnold. Which of the three does BetOnline.com think has the best chance of being named MVP in 2020/2021?

The odds makers don't love any NY athlete's odds but Bills QB Josh Allen is the favorite to do best this season with 50/1 odds. Giants' Daniel Jones is 66/1, Jets' QB Sam Darnold and Giants' RB Saquan Barkley are tied at 100/1.

NFL Odds

2020 Regular Season MVP

Patrick Mahomes 6/1

Lamar Jackson 13/2

Russell Wilson 9/1

Deshaun Watson 12/1

Carson Wentz 18/1

Dak Prescott 18/1

Kyler Murray 20/1

Aaron Rodgers 22/1

Drew Brees 22/1

Christian McCaffrey 25/1

Ezekiel Elliott 28/1

Tom Brady 28/1

Baker Mayfield 33/1

Matt Ryan 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger 40/1

Jimmy Garoppolo 40/1

Kirk Cousins 40/1

Philip Rivers 40/1

Cam Newton 50/1

Derrick Henry 50/1

Jared Goff 50/1

Josh Allen (QB) 50/1

Matthew Stafford 50/1

Dalvin Cook 66/1

Daniel Jones 66/1

Jameis Winston 66/1

Joe Burrow 66/1

Michael Thomas 66/1

Nick Chubb 66/1

Tua Tagovailoa 66/1

Ryan Tannehill 80/1

Aaron Donald 100/1

Alvin Kamara 100/1

Drew Lock 100/1

Dwayne Haskins 100/1

Gardner Minshew 100/1

J.J. Watt 100/1

Jacoby Brissett 100/1

Julio Jones 100/1

Justin Herbert 100/1

Mitch Trubisky 100/1

Nick Bosa 100/1

Odell Beckham Jr. 100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick 100/1

Sam Darnold 100/1

Saquon Barkley 100/1

T.J. Watt 100/1

Todd Gurley 100/1