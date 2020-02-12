Which New York Star Has The Best Odds Of Being The Next NFL MVP?

Getty Images

The New York NFL teams each have a young quarterback they're hoping will be their future. The Buffalo Bills have Josh Allen, The Giants have Daniel Jones and the Jets are counting on Sam Darnold. Which of the three does BetOnline.com think has the best chance of being named MVP in 2020/2021?

The odds makers don't love any NY athlete's odds but Bills QB Josh Allen is the favorite to do best this season with 50/1 odds. Giants' Daniel Jones is 66/1, Jets' QB Sam Darnold and Giants' RB Saquan Barkley are tied at 100/1.

NFL Odds

 

2020 Regular Season MVP

Patrick Mahomes                       6/1

Lamar Jackson                         13/2

Russell Wilson                          9/1

Deshaun Watson                       12/1

Carson Wentz                           18/1

Dak Prescott                             18/1

Kyler Murray                              20/1

Aaron Rodgers                          22/1

Drew Brees                               22/1

Christian McCaffrey                   25/1

Ezekiel Elliott                            28/1

Tom Brady                                28/1

Baker Mayfield                          33/1

Matt Ryan                                 33/1

Ben Roethlisberger                    40/1

Jimmy Garoppolo                      40/1

Kirk Cousins                             40/1

Philip Rivers                              40/1

Cam Newton                             50/1

Derrick Henry                            50/1

Jared Goff                                50/1

Josh Allen (QB)                         50/1

Matthew Stafford                      50/1

Dalvin Cook                              66/1

Daniel Jones                             66/1

Jameis Winston                         66/1

Joe Burrow                                66/1

Michael Thomas                        66/1

Nick Chubb                               66/1

Tua Tagovailoa                         66/1

Ryan Tannehill                           80/1

Aaron Donald                            100/1

Alvin Kamara                             100/1

Drew Lock                                100/1

Dwayne Haskins                       100/1

Gardner Minshew                      100/1

J.J. Watt                                   100/1

Jacoby Brissett                         100/1

Julio Jones                               100/1

Justin Herbert                            100/1

Mitch Trubisky                           100/1

Nick Bosa                                 100/1

Odell Beckham Jr.                     100/1

Ryan Fitzpatrick                        100/1

Sam Darnold                             100/1

Saquon Barkley                         100/1

T.J. Watt                                   100/1

Todd Gurley                              100/1

Source: Which New York Star Has The Best Odds Of Being The Next NFL MVP?
Filed Under: Daniel Jones, football, Josh Allen, Sam Darnold, Saquon Barkley
Categories: This And That
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top