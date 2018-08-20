Marilyn Manson collapsed onstage Saturday night (Aug. 18) during the Texas date of his co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie . He had only completed a handful of songs from his set before canceling the remainder. His collapse took place during "Sweet Dreams."

After video surfaced yesterday (Aug. 19), Manson sent out a tweet updating fans on his condition. "Thanks Houston for being understanding," he wrote. "I ended up in doctor’s care, but I gave it my best and you guys were amazing."

In fan-filmed videos of the short performance, it can be seen how the singer is apparently ill as he clung to his microphone stand for support. In one clip he seemed to sluggishly say that "heat poisoning" was the cause of his ailment, while the HoustonPress reported rumors of "food poisoning."

The Houston Press report also added that Rob Zombie addressed Manson during his set before playing their scheduled "Helter Skelter" duet. "My dear friend Mr. Manson is feeling under the weather. He’s probably on the bus feeling like crap. I need a partner for the next song so let’s sing it really loud and make him feel better."

The co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie is set to resume tonight (Aug. 20) in Denver. It is currently unknown whether or not Manson will perform. Before this, Manson canceled his set in Toronto, Ontario just moments before he was scheduled to go onstage. A later date in New York was canceled due to flooding in the venue .

