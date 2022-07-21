Man and 3-Year-Old Girl Burned by Fireworks in Utica

Charges are possible, but not currently pending, after police were called to the scene of an accident involving fireworks in Oneida County.

Officers from the Utica Police Department and emergency responders from the Utica Fire Department were called to the 300 block of Rutger Street at approximately 10:15pm on Wednesday, July 20, 2022 after receiving a call about injuries caused by fireworks.

According to a written release from the UPD, when officers arrived they found a 32-year-old man "who had significant wounds to his hands and body and a (three-year-old) female who had wounds to her face and chest."

First aid was administered to the man and child by the Utica Fire Department and the victims were brought to Saint Elizabeth's Hospital for treatment.

Police says that the injuries suffered by the child were determined "to be primarily superficial burns with no major risk of permanent injury. The male’s injuries were far more severe and will require extensive medical treatment, but he is expected to survive."

Police say that the names of the victims are not being released at this time. An investigation, however, is underway. The possible filing of any charges is dependent on the outcome of the investigation.

No other injuries were reported at the scene.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. At this time no charges have been filed. If that changes, however, regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

