Annual Holiday Tradition Back in Canastota to Celebrate Christmas with a Bang
The annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back for the Christmas season in Canastota and it'll end with a bang this year.
Celebrate Christmas at the Holiday Parade of Lights and winter fireworks. The annual tradition began in Canastota in 2018 when a group of residents got together to host the yearly tradition. "It was so successful with hundreds of people, coming from all over, to enjoy the events during the day and the parade at night," said event coordinator Charlene Barres.
The event grew even bigger in 2019. Unfortunately, COVID canceled the holiday tradition in 2020 but it's back bigger than ever for 2021.
For the first time, this year the evening will end with a winter fireworks display. "It'll be exciting as there have been very few fireworks displays in our area in quite some time - due to COVID," Barres said.
During the day families can enjoy horse-drawn wagon rides, a scavenger hunt, kids crafts, food, photos, plenty of entertainment, and of course Santa Claus.
The annual Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place immediately following the Holiday Parade of Lights on Saturday, November 27th. Fireworks will go off at 9 PM at the Industrial Park on Route 5.
"As the International Boxing Hall of Fame Parade has become a yearly tradition for families in Canastota, we are hoping for the same with our Holiday Parade of Lights."
Get more details at the Annual Canastota Holiday Parade of Lights on Facebook.