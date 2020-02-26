Little River Band Coming To CNY
“The best singing band in the world” is coming to CNY!
The Little River Band will perform at Del Lago Resort & Casino, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
The Eagles’ founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band, “the best singing band in the world.” Through the ’70s and ’80s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits, like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.”
Little River Band is:
Wayne Nelson: Lead Vocals/Bass
Chris Marion: Keyboards/Vocals
Rich Herring: Lead Guitar/Vocals
Ryan Ricks: Drums/Percussion/Vocals
Colin Whinnery: Guitar/Lead Vocals
The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.