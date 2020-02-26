Little River Band Coming To CNY

“The best singing band in the world” is coming to CNY!

The Little River Band will perform at Del Lago Resort & Casino, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 30. Tickets go on sale at 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27 at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

The Eagles’ founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band, “the best singing band in the world.” Through the ’70s and ’80s, Little River Band enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart-topping hits, like “Reminiscing,” “Cool Change,” “Lonesome Loser,” “The Night Owls,” “Take It Easy On Me,” “Help Is on Its Way,” “Happy Anniversary,” “We Two,” “Man On Your Mind,” “The Other Guy” and “It’s a Long Way There.”

Little River Band is:

Wayne Nelson: Lead Vocals/Bass

Chris Marion: Keyboards/Vocals

Rich Herring: Lead Guitar/Vocals

Ryan Ricks: Drums/Percussion/Vocals

Colin Whinnery: Guitar/Lead Vocals

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Upcoming shows at The Vine must be 21 to enter:

Michael Carbonaro: March 27

Fuel: February 28

Dale Jones and Keifer Thompson: March 5

Mike Tyson: March 7

Jay Leno: March 13 and March 14

Colt Ford: March 19

Michael Carbonaro: March 27

STYX: March 28 — Sold out

Doug T: April 2

Winger: April 3

Tracy Morgan: April 4 — Sold out

Petty Fest VIII: April 17

Colin Jost: April 18

Johnny Rivers: April 24

The Clairvoyants: April 25

Dashboard Confessional: May 1

Foster the People: May 2

Trace Adkins: May 8 — Sold out

Napoleon Dynamite Live: May 16

Sara Evans: May 29

Grand Funk Railroad: August 7

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.

