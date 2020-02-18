Will Grand Funk Railroad Sell Out Another CNY Show?
"The American Band" has sold out shows across the county. Can they do it again in CNY?
The Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced that Grand Funk Railroad will perform at The Vine at 8 p.m. Friday, August 7. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, February 21, at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.
Coming off their hugely successful "50 Years of Funk" 2019 tour, playing to capacity and sold-out venues across the US, Grand Funk Railroad, known as "The American Band," is once again is raising the bar with its "Some Kind of Wonderful Tour 2020." A top-selling American rock group of the '70s cranked out hits like "We're an American Band," "I'm Your Captain/Closer to Home," "Locomotion," and "Some Kind Of Wonderful" still receive continuous airplay on classic rock radio. Over their career, Grand Funk Railroad has had 19 charted singles, eight Top 40 hits, and two No. 1 singles. The group has accumulated 13 gold and ten platinum records, with sales over 25 million copies sold worldwide.
Blue Öyster Cult: February 22 — Sold out
Michael Carbonaro: March 27
Fuel: February 28
Dale Jones and Keifer Thompson: March 5
Mike Tyson: March 7
Jay Leno: March 13 and March 14
Colt Ford: March 19
Michael Carbonaro: March 27
STYX: March 28 — Sold out
Doug T: April 2
Winger: April 3
Tracy Morgan: April 4 — Sold out
Petty Fest VIII: April 17
Colin Jost: April 18
The Clairvoyants: April 25
Dashboard Confessional: May 1
Foster the People: May 2
Trace Adkins: May 8 — Sold out
Napoleon Dynamite Live: May 16
Sara Evans: May 29
The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.