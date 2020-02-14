Watch Napoleon Dynamite With Jon Heder in CNY

Watch Napoleon Dynamite then discuss with fan-favorite cast members, including Napoleon Dynamite himself Jon Heder.

Del Lago Resort & Casino is pleased to announce Napoleon Dynamite Live at The Vine at 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16. The special evening includes a full screening of “Napoleon Dynamite,” followed by a lively, freewheeling, moderated discussion with fan-favorite cast members, Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Efren Ramirez (Pedro) and Jon Gries (Uncle Rico).

del Lago

Tickets start at $25 and available in person at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

The beloved indie classic “Napoleon Dynamite” was made almost 15 years ago, and since then, much has changed, but the characters, as enduring as they are endearing, have stayed in fans’ hearts. Appealing to the inner teenager in each of us, the story, and more importantly, the dialogue makes “Napoleon Dynamite” one of the most quoted movies of all time.

Photo by Business Wire via Getty Images

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.