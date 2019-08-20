Another great night of music in CNY!

The legendary Charlie Daniels Band with special guest The Allman Betts Band will perform at del Lago Resort & Casino’s The Vine at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 23, available at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Southern rock singer, guitarist and fiddler Charlie Daniels scored its first hit with the Top 10 “Uneasy Rider” and has since populated radio with hits, including “Long Haired Country Boy,” “The South’s Gonna Do It Again,” “In America,” “The Legend of Wooley Swamp” and the band’s signature song, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” which won a Grammy for Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group in 1979.

Special guest, The Allman Betts Band, who recently played at the Stanley, is led by Devon Allman, son of founding Allman Brothers Band keyboardist and singer Gregg Allman; Duane Betts, son of founding Allman Brothers Band guitarist and singer Dickey Betts; Aand Berry Duane Oakley, son of Allman Brothers Band’s founding late bassist Berry Oakley.

Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:

Sebastian Bach: Sept. 28

Ken Jeong: Oct. 5 at 5 and 8 p.m.

Jamey Johnson: Oct. 17

Hairball: Oct. 18

Three Dog Night: Oct. 19 — Sold out

Chubby Checker & The Wildcats: Oct. 11

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue: Oct. 12

John Cleese: Nov. 24

LeAnn Rimes: You and Me Christmas Tour: Nov. 30

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The Del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 2,000 slot machines and 89 gaming tables, including 12 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.