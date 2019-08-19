Monty Python Star John Cleese Coming To CNY

We interrupt this program to annoy you and make things generally more irritating. Haha! It's An Evening with John Cleese. Ready to laugh?

Emmy Award-winning actor, comedy icon and author John Cleese will perform at The Vine, part of the del Lago Resort & Casino, Sunday, Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Aug. 16 at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Cleese co-founded Monty Python, the comedy troupe responsible for the sketch show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Along with his Python co-stars, Cleese starred in four Monty Python films: And Now for Something Completely Different, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

Cleese also wrote and co-starred in A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures. He also starred in Clockwise and appeared in many films, including, two James Bond films (as R and Q), two Harry Potter films (as Nearly Headless Nick), and three Shrek films.

The Del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 2,000 slot machines and 89 gaming tables, including 12 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.