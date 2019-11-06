Blue Oyster Cult Back In CNY

If you missed them at the Adirondack Bank Center of Utica on Sunday, October 20th, here's your chance to see them play some cowbell!

Blue Öyster Cult will play The Vine at 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Nov. 8, and can be purchased at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

Blue Öyster Cult has been thrilling fans for over 40 years with hits like “(Don't Fear) The Reaper,” “Godzilla,” “Burnin’ for You,” “Cities on Flame with Rock and Roll,” and “Then Came the Last Days of May.” “Burnin’ for You,” received heavy rotation on MTV when the music television network premiered in 1981, cementing the band’s contribution to the development and success of the music video in modern popular culture. Leaving its mark in history, BÖC was listed in VH1’s countdown of the greatest hard rock bands of all time.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.

The Del Lago Resort and Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 2,000 slot machines and 89 gaming tables, including 12 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway. Must be 21 or older to attend.