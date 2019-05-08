Monty Python Star ‘John Cleese’ Coming To CNY
John Cleese, best known for his roles in The Monty Python, is coming to CNY!
The Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced comedian and actor John Cleese will perform at The Vine on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Keep it tuned for ticket sales information as it has not yet been released.
Cleese co-founded Monty Python, the comedy troupe responsible for the sketch show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Along with his Python co-stars, Cleese starred in four Monty Python films: And Now for Something Completely Different, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.
In the '80s and '90s, Cleese co-starred in A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures, both of which he also wrote. He also starred in Clockwise and appeared in many films, including, two James Bond films (as R and Q), two Harry Potter films (as Nearly Headless Nick), and three Shrek films.
Additional upcoming shows at The Vine include:
Boyz II Men: May 10 —Sold out
Sal Vulcano: May 11 — Sold out
Lonestar: May 16
Joel McHale: June 15
George Lopez: June 22
Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute: June 29
The Righteous Brothers: Bill Medley and Bucky Heard: July 12 — Sold out
Billy Gardell: July 13
Brass Transit: July 20
Chippendales: July 26
Brian Wilson: August 9
Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.