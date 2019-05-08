Monty Python Star ‘John Cleese’ Coming To CNY

John Cleese, best known for his roles in The Monty Python, is coming to CNY!

The Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced comedian and actor John Cleese will perform at The Vine on Nov. 24 at 7 p.m. Keep it tuned for ticket sales information as it has not yet been released.

Cleese co-founded Monty Python, the comedy troupe responsible for the sketch show Monty Python's Flying Circus. Along with his Python co-stars, Cleese starred in four Monty Python films: And Now for Something Completely Different, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life.

In the '80s and '90s, Cleese co-starred in A Fish Called Wanda and Fierce Creatures, both of which he also wrote. He also starred in Clockwise and appeared in many films, including, two James Bond films (as R and Q), two Harry Potter films (as Nearly Headless Nick), and three Shrek films.

Guests must be 21 to attend all shows at The Vine.