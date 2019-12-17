STYX Back in CNY

Hot off their show at the Stanley, Styx is set to perform in CNY again this Spring.

Del Lago Resort & Casino has announced STYX will perform at The Vine at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 28. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Dec. 20, at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

STYX has the unique distinction of being the first band in rock history to have four consecutive certified multimillion-selling albums in a row: 1977’s “The Grand Illusion,” 1978’s “Pieces of Eight,” 1979’s “Cornerstone” and 1981’s “Paradise Theatre.” The band’s hits include “Come Sail Away,” “Mr. Roboto,” “Babe,” “Too Much Time on My Hands,” “The Best of Times,” “Blue Collar Man,” “Lady” and “Renegade.”

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.