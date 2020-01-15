See Michael Carbonaro from truTV’s ‘The Carbonaro Effect’ In CNY

You've watched his show on TV, now see him in person in CNY.

Michael Carbonaro will bring his show “Michael Carbonaro Live!” to the Vine at 8 p.m. Friday, March 27. Tickets go on sale at noon Friday, Jan. 17 at the del Lago Resort & Casino box office, by calling the box office at 315-946-1695 or online at dellagoresort.com/entertainment.

From his hit television series “The Carbonaro Effect” on truTV, magician Carbonaro brings his signature blend of bizarre antics, audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and mind-blowing magic, live to the del Lago stage for the third time.

Carbonaro’s late-night TV appearances on “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” launched him into stardom through his hit comedic TV series “The Carbonaro Effect.” A trickster at heart, on his show Carbonaro performs inventive tricks on unsuspecting members of the public who are unaware that he is a magician. Carbonaro’s illusions – along with his absurd, matter-of-fact explanations – leave viewers amazed and laughing out loud.

Upcoming Shows at The Vine:

ABBA Revisited: Jan. 17

Jeff Foxworthy: Jan. 18 (two shows) — Sold out

FireHouse: Jan. 24

Nelly: Jan. 30 and Feb. 1 — (Feb. 1 show is sold out)

Jim Breuer: Feb. 6

Patsy Cline Tribute featuring Amberley Beatty: Feb. 7

Blood, Sweat & Tears: Feb. 8

LOCASH: Feb. 13

Brian McKnight: Feb. 14

Blue Öyster Cult: Feb. 22

Fuel: Feb. 28

Dale Jones and Keifer Thompson: March 5

Mike Tyson: March 7

Jay Leno: March 13 and March 14

Colt Ford: March 19

STYX: March 28

Doug T: April 2

Tracy Morgan: April 4

Petty Fest VIII: April 17

Trace Adkins: May 8 — Sold out

The del Lago Resort & Casino is a $440 million 205-room hotel, spa, and casino that features 1,956 slot machines and 99 gaming tables, including 14 poker tables located at 1133 State Route 414, Waterloo, Exit 41 of the New York State Thruway.