Let’s ROCK! SPAC Announces Summer Rock Concert Line-up

Saratoga Performing Arts Center is getting ready to ROCK and we want you to know the latest on who is playing SPAC this summer. Here are the Rock shows currently confirmed on the schedule:

Chicago - Sunday July 18th - This show was supposed to happen last July. Luckily it is scheduled to take place this July! One other change is that support performer, Rick Springfield will not be at this show.

The Black Crowes - Thursday July 22nd - Shake Your Money Maker - Chris and Rich Robinson are back together fronting The Black Crowes and celebrating their debut album, Shake Your Money Maker. The plan is to perform the album in it's entirety as well as other hits.

Rod Stewart - Saturday July 31st - Not many artists have as many hits as Rod Stewart. Here is a chance to hear them performed live and maybe catch a soccer ball.

The Doobie Brothers - Tuesday August 10th - 50th Anniversary Tour featuring Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and Jon McFee.

Matchbox Twenty - Friday September 3rd - Rob Thomas and the band return to Saratoga with this rescheduled show.

Alanis Morissette - Sunday September 5th - With special guests Garbage. Celebrating 25 years of Jagged Little Pill.

Dave Matthews Band - Friday September 17

Dave Matthews Band - Saturday September 18th

*All tickets for the original dates will be honored for the new dates. You do not need to obtain new tickets with the date change. The box office will open for the season on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 12pm. Purchase tickets for any of these shows HERE.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that outdoor venues such as SPAC are allowed to have up to 20% capacity. The following shows have been rescheduled to 2022:

Steely Dan with special guest Steve Windwood - Originally scheduled for July 1st, the NEW DATE is June 21, 2022.

Tedeschi Trucks Band - Originally scheduled for July 2nd, the NEW DATE is July 3, 2022.

Big Pink The legendary home of Rock N' Roll in West Saugerties, New York known as Big Pink.