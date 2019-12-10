LEGOLAND New York Looking For Hundreds of ‘Model Citizens’

How would you like to be an official resident of LEGOLAND?

The soon-to-open theme park in Goshen is searching for hundreds of employees to keep everything running once LEGOLAND New York officially opens its gates. The 500-acre park will open on July 4, 2020. But before that can happen, the entire theme park needs to be staffed with employees.

A schedule of LEGOLAND Job Fairs has been posted starting in January. Prospective employees can attend these informational sessions to learn about the opportunities that exist at LEGOLAND. The staff will showcase the different departments and jobs available in each area of the park. Attendees will have 30 minutes to meet with representatives from food and beverage, technical services, attractions and admissions.

During the fair, prospective employees can learn about what goes into working at LEGOLAND and what jobs may be available.

So far there are eight job fairs are scheduled in 2020.

January 11 in Middletown

January 23 in New Windsor

February 1 in Rock Hill

February 8 in Matamoras, PA

March 3 in Middletown

March 18 in Newburgh

April 16 in Goshen

April 21 in Middletown

More information on upcoming job fairs are available on the LEGOLAND New York Facebook page.