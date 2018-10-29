KISS’ 2019 ‘End of the Road’ World Tour Dates Revealed

After revealing they were planning the "End of the Road" world tour, KISS have now announced the beginning of the "end," as well as even more dates that will kick off the first leg of the run in 2019.

Vancouver, British Columbia will get the first show on the tour, taking place Jan. 31 at Rogers Place. The first leg is a lengthy one, with the band then keeping the stage show going with dates booked into mid-April. The group also announced a European trek starting in late May. See all the scheduled North American stops below and all scheduled dates here .

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS of the upcoming dates.

KISS will be offering VIP experiences as well and there will be KISS Army fan presales. The KISS Meet & Green experiences will be available beginning tomorrow (Oct. 30) at 10AM Local time through the band's website . KISS Army fan pre-sales start Wednesday (Oct. 31) at 10AM local time through the band's website, while Citi also has a pre-sale Oct. 31 starting at 12N local time through the Citi Private Pass program. The general public on sale starts this Friday (Nov. 2) at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

KISS "End of the Road" World Tour 2019

Jan. 31 -- Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Feb. 1 -- Portland, Ore. @ Moda Center

Feb. 2 -- Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Feb. 4 -- Spokane, Wash. @ Spokane Arena

Feb. 7 -- San Diego, Calif. @ Viejas Arena

Feb. 8 -- Fresno, Calif. @ Save Mart Center

Feb. 9 -- Sacramento, Calif. @ Golden 1 Center

Feb. 12 -- Anaheim, Calif. @ Honda Center

Feb. 13 -- Glendale, Ariz. @ Gila River Arena

Feb. 15 -- Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena

Feb. 16 -- Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Feb. 19 -- Corpus Christi, Texas @ American Bank Center

Feb. 20 -- Dallas, Texas @ American Airlines Center

Feb. 22 -- New Orleans, La. @ Smoothie King Center

Feb. 23 -- Memphis, Tenn. @ FedEx Forum

Feb. 26 -- Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Chesapeake Energy Arena

Feb. 27 -- Kansas City, Mo. @ Sprint Center

March 1 -- Milwaukee, Wis. @ Fiserv Forum

March 2 -- Chicago, Ill. @ United Center

March 4 -- Minneapolis, Minn. @ Target Center

March 6 -- Sioux Falls, S.D. @ Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

March 7 -- Omaha, Neb. @ CHI Health Center Omaha

March 9 -- Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Van Andel Arena

March 10 -- Moline, Ill. @ TaxSlayer Center

March 12 -- Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 13 -- Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

March 16 -- Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 17 -- Cleveland, Ohio @ Quicken Loans Arena

March 19 -- Montreal, Quebec @ Bell Centre

March 20 -- Toronto, Ontario @ Scotiabank Arena

March 22 -- Long Island, N.Y. @ NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

March 23 -- Uncasville, Ct. @ Mohegan Sun Arena

March 26 -- Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

March 27 -- New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

March 29 -- Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

March 30 -- Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

April 2 -- Quebec City, Quebec @ Videotron Centre

April 3 -- Ottawa, Ontario @ Canadian Tire Centre

April 6 -- Raleigh, N.C. @ PNC Arena

April 7 -- Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena

April 9 -- Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

April 11 -- Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

April 12 -- Jacksonville, Fla. @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

April 13 -- Birmingham, Ala. @ BJCC

