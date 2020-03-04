K-9’s, Underwater Rescue Team Join Search For Woman Missing After Flat Tire

New York State Police are continuing to search for a woman who went missing after getting a flat tire and they've brought in help.

37-year-old Casie Weese of Glen Aubrey left a party with her husband in Apalachin Sunday at approximately 1:30am. Their vehicle got a flat tire a short distance away and Weese walked east on Main Street in Apalachin. She has not been seen since.

Weese is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots.

Photo provided by NYSP

The State Police continues to pursue all tips and are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you’ve seen Weese please contact the New York State Police Headquarters in Sidney at (607)561-7400.

Photo Credit - NYSP

Uniform troopers, K9’s, Investigators from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Special Operations Response Team, and the Underwater Recovery Team were assisted by New York State Forest Rangers, Tioga County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Apalachin Fire Department and the Tioga County Search and Rescue Team.

Photo Credit - NYSP