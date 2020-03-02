New York Woman Goes Missing After Getting Flat Tire

Have you seen this woman? She went missing after getting a flat tire in New York.

New York State Police say 37-year-old Casie Weese of Glen Aubrey left a party with her husband in Apalachin Sunday morning at approximately 1:30 a.m. Their vehicle got a flat tire a short distance away and Weese was last seen walking east in Main Street in Apalachin. She has not been seen since.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Weese is 5 foot 5 inches and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black and white checkered jacket, jeans and black boots.

Ronnie Weese, Casie's husband is praying she will be found and brought home safe.

If you’ve seen Weese please call 911 or the New York State Police at Owego at (607)687-3961.