Judas Priest Adding ‘Surprises’ to 2019 Tour

Judas Priest say fans are in for some 'surprises' during their 2019 tour. The heavy metal legends amazed fans when they played "Killing Machine" live Jan. 27 in Paris for the first time since 1978.

Even people who weren't in attendance got excited, because it instilled hope that they would eventually play it again. Hope no more, as guitarist Richie Faulkner recently confirmed Priest will be throwing in some "surprises" on their setlist throughout their North American tour later this year.

Faulkner spoke with Atlanta's rock station 100.5 on Feb. 20 about the band's time off due to Ozzy Osbourne's illness and tour cancellation , the current state of metal and what fans can expect on the American leg of their tour.

"We're working up new songs for the setlist for this go-around. There'll be a few surprises in there, some songs that maybe people haven't heard for a long time or ever from the band. It's exciting just to see peoples' faces when you throw a new song in there or a blast from the past," Faulkner teases. He adds that they have some new ideas for their stage production as well.

Perhaps this is part of the celebration Faulkner has in mind with Rob Halford to commemorate Judas Priest's 50 year anniversary. Their U.S. tour begins May 3 in Hollywood, Fla. See the dates here .