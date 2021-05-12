Will Your Kentucky Derby Medina Spirit Bet Stand?

This Saturday, May 15 is the 146th running of the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Medina Spirt is planning to run in the race...at least for now. Medina Spirt won the 2021 Kentucky Derby but is under investigation after a positive drug test for betamethasone.

He could be stripped of the victory if he gets a second positive test. So what does that mean if you had bet some money on Medina Spirit? Good news: Once the race is OFFICIALLY called, it's over and you get to keep your money. That's that, your bet is safe.

Mandaloun finished second and would technically be proclaimed the winner of this year's Kentucky Derby but all bets will stand as settled. That's a good thing because I'm sure by now that you've spent your money anyway.

So for now, Medina Spirit will be looking to win the middle jewel of the Triple Crown on Saturday. The colt will start from the 3rd post and if the colt wins, it would give trainer Bob Baffert his record eighth Preakness title. By the way, Medina Spirit's win gave Baffert his record-setting seventh Kentucky Derby win.

IIf Medina Spirit tests positive for a banned substance, the horse will be scratched from the race. If that happens, the colt would join Country House in 2019as the last Kentucky Derby winner to miss the Preakness.

You'll be able to watch the Preakness Stakes on NBC5 beginning at 2:30PM with the post time scheduled for 6:50PM.

