Saratoga Giveaways Announced For 2019 Racing Season

Track season is upon us and besides the tremendous racing, we all look forward to the giveaways on selected days of the Saratoga racing meet.

The 2019 Saratoga Race Course premium giveaway schedule is as follows:

SARATOGA PICNIC COOLER: July 14

The first giveaway of the 2019 season will provide fans with an easy and convenient way to tote their food and beverage spread: a collapsible, red picnic cooler featuring the Saratoga logo emblazoned in white, presented by NYRA Bets.

SARATOGA BASEBALL CAP: August 7 Guests will take home the second giveaway of the 2019 meet: the Saratoga baseball cap, presented by Saratoga Casino Hotel. This season's edition of the annual giveaway item features the Saratoga logo against the backdrop of a red, black and gray camouflage print. The giveaway corresponds with First Responders Day at Saratoga, during which a ll first responders will receive free Grandstand admission with proper ID.

SARATOGA BEACH TOWEL: August 21 The season's third premium giveaway - a Saratoga beach towel, presented by Upstate Ford Dealers - will kick off the countdown to the 150th running of the Grade 1, $1.25 million Runhappy Travers. The circular beach towel is a colorful rendering of a thoroughbred and jockey charging down the main track with the iconic Saratoga grandstand in the background.

SARATOGA ZIP-UP HOODIE SWEATSHIRT: September 1 Fans will celebrate closing weekend of the 2019 Saratoga meet with the final giveaway of the season - a Saratoga sweatshirt, presented by Lia Infiniti. The gray hooded, zip-up sweatshirt is adorned with the red Saratoga logo. Season pass and season ticket holders are guaranteed a Saratoga premium giveaway on the day of the giveaway so long as they are present at Saratoga Race Course and redeem the giveaway by the designated time.

Additionally, NYRA will offer an exclusive giveaway for season pass and season ticket holders who are in attendance on Opening Day, July, 11: a white cooling towel featuring the red Saratoga logo, available while supplies last.