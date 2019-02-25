Iron Maiden Add Two New Dates to ‘Legacy of the Beast’ Tour

Iron Maiden have added two new dates to their Legacy of the Beast Tour due to high demand. The first new show will take place July 27 in New York and the second will be Sept. 27 in Mexico City.

If you weren't able to score tickets for the original dates at Barclays Center in Brooklyn or Sports Palace in Mexico City, then now is your chance. Tickets for the New York show go on sale March 1 and for the Mexico City show March 4.

"We're excited to return to North America and unveil the Legacy of the Beast tour to all our friends there! We're immensely proud of this show and we've had great reactions from the many fans who came to see us in Europe last year," says vocalist Bruce Dickinson .

The show's production is based on the band's mobile game Legacy of the Beast , in which players portray the band's mascot Eddie as he travels across different worlds and fights battles. "We gave a lot of thought to the set list for this tour as the songs needed to follow the narrative of the changing worlds of the stage show. We feel we ended up with a very strong and well-balanced set mixing songs we haven't played in many years like 'Flight of Icarus', 'Sign of the Cross' and 'The Clansman,'" bassist Steve Harris adds.

