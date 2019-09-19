Husband Locks Away Chocolate In Fridge From His Wife

Even before I got engaged (which was this past summer), I knew that I would be forever sharing food with my girlfriend (now my fiancee). If you have a significant other, you probably don't mind too much if you have to share your food...

But for one man, he decided he had enough of his wife taking his chocolate...so he decided to lock it away in a safe in their fridge!

Stacey Lowe shared the photos on Facebook, according to WIVB.

"So this is what it has come to! You buy a house together, have a child together, get engaged, are planning a wedding and doing your house up and this happens!" “I laughed at first, but then told him it’s like torture because I can see what is in there,” Lowe told The Sun. “It’s like showing me what I can’t have. He’s saying he’s going to get another one for the cupboard now for his crisps and sweets.”

Stacey said she will try and crack the safe code to get the chocolate. Apparently he isn't done though...he plans to buy another for the cupboard.

Would you even think about doing this to your significant other?!