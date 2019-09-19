Bruce Springsteen, Green Day Songs ‘Most Dangerous’ for Driving

A new scientific study has listed Bruce Springsteen and Green Day songs among those that can contribute to dangerous driving.

Springsteen's “Born to Run” and Green Day's “American Idiot” were named among tracks by Miley Cyrus, the Killers and the Chainsmokers as likely to contribute to unsafe behavior behind the wheel, according to the report by the South China University of Technology.

Meanwhile, Led Zeppelin, the Red Hot Chill Peppers and Toto were named among the least dangerous songs. You can see the list below.

For the study, participants were placed in a driving simulator for 20 minutes of movement on a six-lane road. They were then exposed to various types of music, or none at all. The results suggested that, when listening to music faster than 120 beats per minute, drivers changed lanes twice as often as normal and increased their speed to 5 mph above the limit.

“Perceived mental workload, standard deviation of speed and frequency of lane crossing were higher when driving under the influence of rock music than that when driving under the influence of light music or an absence of music,” lead researched Qiang Zeng said. “The findings are useful for the development of effective driver education strategies, in particular, a publicity program that could enhance public awareness of the negative impact of music listening on driving performance.”

South China University’s Most Dangerous Driving Songs

1. “American Idiot” – Green Day

2. “Party in the U.S.A.” – Miley Cyrus

3. “Mr. Brightside” – the Killers

4. “Don’t Let Me Down” – the Chainsmokers

5. “Born to Run” – Bruce Springsteen

South China University’s Least Dangerous Driving Songs

1. “Stairway to Heaven” – Led Zeppelin

2. “Under the Bridge” – Red Hot Chill Peppers

3. “God’s Plan” – Drake

4. “Africa” – Toto

5. “Location” – Khalid