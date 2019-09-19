Comets Hot Rod Zamboni Tours Downtown Utica

The Utica Comets Hot Rod Zamboni hit the road on Thursday to get fans ready for the Comets preseason game next week.

Fans were able to take pictures with the zamboni as it drove down Genesee Street in Downtown Utica.

The Comets will host the Binghamton Devils at the Adirondack Bank Center on Friday, September 27th at 7:30 in a preseason matchup.

Tickets are available at the box office or at empirestatetix.com.

The Comets regular season opens in Binghamton on October 5th.