This is one sweet bar hop. The Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest is coming to central New York with parties in Utica and Syracuse.

Enjoy hard cider and and custom doughnut creations at area bars. In Utica, the Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest is Saturday, September 21 with registration at Lukins from 3 p.m to 5 p.m. The Celtric Harp and the Stief on Varick will be part of the event.

8 bars will take part in The Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest October 5 with registration at Syracuse Suds.

Participating Venues:

Empire Brewing

The Hops Spot

Kasai

Clinton St Pub

Penny

Modern Malt

Limerick

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased online. It includes $4 Angry Orchard Hard Cider, $4 Truly Hard Sletzer and $2 premium doughnuts.

Wicked Events, a national company specializing in crawls, concerts & wicked celebrations is holding the Hard Cider and Doughnut Fest. Get more details on Facebook.