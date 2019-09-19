Utica Zoo To Debut Red Panda Cubs On Saturday

Visitors to the Utica Zoo will get their first chance to see the zoo's two new Red Panda cubs on Saturday.

It's the 10th anniversary of International Red Panda Day.

Viewing opportunities will take place at 11:15 and 2:45 and will last about 15 minutes. There will also be keeper talks at 10:30, Noon, 1:15 and 3:15.

International Red Panda Day was created in 2009 by the Red Panda Network.

The network is aimed at protecting wild Red Pandas and raising awareness of the threats the animals face in the wild.

“International Red Panda Day is such an important event for the conservation and protection of Red Pandas in the wild, and being able to support the conservation work done in the mountainous regions of China and Nepal right here from the Utica Zoo is a huge point of pride for all of us,” said Marketing Coordinator for the Utica Zoo, Mark Simon.