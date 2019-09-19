Eddie Money Renewed Marriage Vows Months Before He Died

Eddie Money and his wife Laurie renewed their marriage vows months before his death last week, according to TMZ.

The couple had eloped for its original wedding 30 years ago, but always wanted to have a church ceremony at some point. It took place in February this year, three months before the heart surgery that, along with cancer, led to his death on Sept. 13.

In a clip from the reality TV show Real Money, the singer was reminded he was there to celebrate his love. “My faith and my love in Jesus Christ and how well he’s taken care of my family,” he said. “I always wanted to get married in a church, and he’s up there looking at me: ‘Finally, you do what I want!’ ... It’s just a real thrill. … I tell you, 30 years with my wife, the 30 best years of my life.”

The arrangements were made soon after Money was diagnosed with cancer at the end of 2018. As the clip crosses scenes from the renewal ceremony with home-video shots from their informal wedding, a touching moment comes when the phrase “in sickness and in health” is supposed to be repeated. Laurie pauses, looking at her husband, who lightheartedly tells her, “Now, don’t start crying, please!”

TMZ reports that Money’s family was “thankful to all fans around the world who played Eddie's songs to celebrate his life and music after his passing.” They’ve also established a cancer research fund in his memory. “Finding a cure will help everyone battling cancer so please help fund research at USC Norris," they said. "Thank you all in advance for getting involved. Your support helps us feel that we can do something to help everyone facing cancer.”