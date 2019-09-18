How to Earn $1,300 Just By Watching Stephen King Movies

The folks at Dish (USDish.com) are trying to turn the number 13 into some good fortune for one special person.

They're offering $1,300 to a single individual who's willing to watch 13 classic horror flicks. The movies are based on Stephen King's "most chilling novels." All 13 films have to be seen before Halloween. And you'll also have to be willing to share your experiences. Dish says the person they're looking for should be "detail-oriented enough to track their experience" and post their feelings on social media in written and video reports.

In addition to the $1,300 payout, the direct broadcast satellite TV provider based in Colorado (home of the infamous Overlook Hotel from The Shining) vows on its website that it will also issue a survival kit with "a flashlight, blanket, popcorn, candy, and some Stephen King paraphernalia," along with "a Fitbit to help you track your heart rate during some of the more intense scenes."

Applicants must be 18 years or older and a US citizen or permanent resident. Here are the 13 films that make up the assignment:

-Carrie

-Children of the Corn

-Christine

-Creepshow

-Cujo

-Dreamcatcher

-It

-Pet Sematary

-Salem's Lot

-The Mist

-The Shining

-Thinner

-Misery

Are you up to the challenge of facing Cujo's jaws, Kathy Bates' sledgehammer, and Jack Nicholson's axe? Would any movies on that list be a deal-breaker for you? The deadline to submit an application is October 15. Here's where to apply.