Video Captures Possible UFO Hovering Over Utica

We have obtained a video of what could be a UFO floating over Utica.

The UFO sighting, case #102786, was reported to MUFON, Mutual UFO Network, on August 18, 2019. The person saw the UFO in the air on August 15, 2019, and captured the following video.

Do think it could be a UFO? The birds were inquisitive, and it certainly didn't seem like it was something they were familiar with.

Have you seen an Unidentified Flying Object? If so, report it to the National UFO Reporting Center. They have been in operation since 1974 and claim to be the most comprehensive and up to date UFO information source. You can also join MUFON. Their mission state says:

MUFON Mission Statement and Goals...

I. Investigate UFO sightings and collect the data in the MUFON Database for use by researchers worldwide.

II. Promote research on UFOs to discover the true nature of the phenomenon, with an eye towards scientific breakthroughs, and improving life on our planet.

III. Educate the public on the UFO phenomenon and its potential impact on society.