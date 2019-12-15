This Is How Many Minutes You Have To Eat McDonald’s Fries

We've all had those moments when fries from McDonald's range in taste from golden perfection to soggy sadness. So where's the sweet spot?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Research says your fries are best within the first five minutes.

The Takeout says "McDonald’s french fries become notably less appealing at around the 10-minute mark, and are a big old nope by minute 18."

The site tested three different McDonald's restaurants, and ordered fries at different times of day. They found that the decline in french fry goodness has more to due with texture than temperature. After ten minutes the fries appeared to get soggy on the outside and mealy in the middle.