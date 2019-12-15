Dogs at Work Apparently Increase Productivity

Do you have the one co-worker that brings their dog to work? The same cute dog that makes every single person in the building stop what they are doing, to make goo goo noises at and to pet the dog? Yep.

While some employers (and co-workers) might think that this is nothing but a big time waste or distraction, think again. There is a study that says having dogs in the workplace is actually good for productivity.

In addition to work getting done faster, it is also helpful to moral and makes employees have a better 'feel-good feeling' about their employer.

Are you allowed to have pups in the workplace? Do you think that this is a good idea? Do you think that this is the downfall of work civilization as you know it? Are any of your co-workers allergic to dogs?

