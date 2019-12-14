Police Searching For Man Who Hit Ex-Wife With His Car At MVCC

Utica Police are searching for a Frankfort man who is accused of running down his wife with his vehicle and hitting her.

Police say, units were dispatched to the campus of MVCC at approximately 11:00 a.m. for reports of a woman who was struck by a vehicle.

An investigation revealed the woman was walking her dog on the campus of MVCC, when she noticed her ex-husband approaching her in his vehicle at a high rate of speed, police say. The woman told police, he then hit her causing her to be pinned between his vehicle and hers.

Authorities say, after pinning her he exited the vehicle and began making threatening statements before leaving the scene.

The female victim called 911 and was transported to St. Elizabeth's Medical Center for treatment and eventually transferred to a higher level trauma center. She is currently listed as stable, but she suffered severe lower body injuries.

Photo Credit - Utica Police

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the victim's ex-husband. He is 55-year-old Leslie Paulson of Frankfort, NY.

Police believe he was last driving a gold Toyota Avalaon with the license plate GTG4776.

Photo Courtesy of Utica Police

Anyone with information of Paulson's whereabouts is asked to call Utica Police.

Police say, today's incident is not related to Friday's stabbing.