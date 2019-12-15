NY State Troopers Testing New Vertical Lights

They might look a lot like police cruisers from the future -- but they're here now.

In an effort to make police cruisers more visible, New York State Troopers are testing vehicles with not only horizontal light bars -- but vertical ones too.

"It's incredibly dangerous on the side of the roadway and most of the people don't have any idea because they've never been on the side of the road and if they have it's only been for moments,” Trooper Mark O’Donnell said to WHEC. “But the police officers, the fireman, the EMS people, it's their 8 to 12-hour shift is in the roadway or on the side of the road so give us a break."