How To Make Baby Yoda Cookies This Christmas

OK, so any major Star Wars fan would correct me and call these "The Child" cookies, but Mandalorian watchers know everyone is crazy for Baby Yoda.

We found a fun baking hack online that makes adding Baby Yoda pretty easy to your holiday cookie collection -- using an item you likely already have in your Christmas cookie supply arsenal -- an angel cookie cutter.

Just pop the head off the angel shape, and you've got a decent Yoda shape.

Get the full directions here.